HardMoneyServices.com Educates Investors About Hard Money Loans with New Video

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Karl Jones, the general manager of HardMoneyServices.com today announced a new video presentation on the corporation’s video channel which not only dispels the myths surrounding Hard Money mortgages, but also helps investors identify the best way to find appropriate investment funding. The company’s management team decided to publish the video to help investors who cannot get regular mortgages to obtain funding for their investments.



With the recent tightening of lending by conventional lenders, an increasing number of investors are turning to Hard Money Loans to finance real estate purchases that they would not have otherwise completed. This form of financing is helping many property buyers across the US complete on real estate deals to ensure that their portfolios continue to grow.



Hard Money lending is different from conventional mortgages in a number of ways. It is a much quicker way for investors to borrow money to complete property purchases. The money is supplied by private lending institutions, traditionally on a short term basis. Although the interest rates on these loans can be higher than traditional mortgages, the borrower finds it much easier to qualify for the loan. Many of the lenders require no financials and there are minimal credit checks. Hard money lenders also have the freedom and flexibility to tailor the loans for specific financial needs to deliver quick decisions.



Karl Jones from HardMoneyServices.com states that:



“As an asset-based lender, we base decisions on the “value of the asset”. There in no time wasted gathering financials and credit history information that you would normally see with traditional methods of borrowing. HardMoneyServices.com approval rates are much higher than conventional lenders because the approval decisions are based on the value of the asset. Since decisions are not credit-driven, the decisions to lend are normally fast. This type of borrowing appeals to many investors who are asset rich who need to borrow cash fast. But not everyone is aware of the lending facility. It is for this specific reason that we decided to publish a video at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5G3lHI0cvcY”



The publication of the video helps property buyers and investors make sense of the complexities of Hard Money Loans and offers advice on where investors can obtain such loans. The idea for HardMoneyServices.com is to educate as many investors as possible through the online video here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5G3lHI0cvcY



About HardMoneyServices

HardMoneyServices.com is an asset-based lending service with extensive experience in the real estate and mortgage business that helps people borrow money quickly. The company makes loan approvals and funding faster, easier and more attractive to real estate investors and property buyers.



Contact

HardMoneyServices.com

5070 Beverly Blvd Suite #4G

Los Angeles, CA 90040

(213) 953-4355 Email: media@hardmoneyservices.com

Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5G3lHI0cvcY