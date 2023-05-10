Hardware as a Service (HaaS) Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Deloitte, Convercent, Whispli

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Hardware as a service (HaaS) Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Hardware as a service (HaaS) market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Hardware as a service (HaaS) market to witness a CAGR of 14.4% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (SMEs, Large Enterprise) by Type (Hardware, Professional Services) by Hardware Model (Platform as a Service, Desktop/PC as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, Device as a Service) by Deployment Type (Cloud based, On premise) by Distribution Channel (Direct sales, Distributor) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Hardware as a service (HaaS) market size is estimated to increase by USD 148 Million at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 119Million



Definition:

Hardware as a service (HaaS) is an innovative service, that contemporary offers the elimination of stress and expense of buying hardware. However, it is a managed solution which provides a rental agreement that combines maintenance and support with the latest technology. HaaS offers to use Internet Protocol (IP) connections in order to utilize the computing power of remote hardware. Hardware as a service has the most popular types of HaaS models which are classified as cloud computing services in which data is stored and active computing hardware is also done, this also helps individual businesses to lease computing power, rather than invest in additional on-site hardware.



Market Trends:

- Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Government and Construction Sector

- Growing Need to Adopt New IT Solutions with Modern Consumer Trends across the World



Market Drivers:

- Growing Demand for Efficient Management in It and Telecommunication Sector

- Increase in Demand for Haas from the IT and Telecom Industry



Market Opportunities:

- Rapid Growth Of On-Demand Services in the Consumer World

- Growing High Awareness about Hardware as a Service among Users and Technological Developments



Market Breakdown by Applications: SMEs, Large Enterprise

Market Breakdown by Types: Hardware, Professional Services



Global Hardware as a service (HaaS) market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Hardware as a service (HaaS) market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Hardware as a service (HaaS) market.

- -To showcase the development of the Hardware as a service (HaaS) market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Hardware as a service (HaaS) market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Hardware as a service (HaaS) market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Hardware as a service (HaaS) market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Hardware as a service (HaaS) Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Hardware as a service (HaaS) market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Hardware as a service (HaaS) Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Hardware as a service (HaaS) Market Production by Region Hardware as a service (HaaS) Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Hardware as a service (HaaS) Market Report:

- Hardware as a service (HaaS) Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Hardware as a service (HaaS) Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Hardware as a service (HaaS) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)

- Hardware as a service (HaaS) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)

- Hardware as a service (HaaS) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Hardware, Professional Services}

- Hardware as a service (HaaS) Market Analysis by Application {SMEs, Large Enterprise}

- Hardware as a service (HaaS) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Hardware as a service (HaaS) Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Hardware as a service (HaaS) market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Hardware as a service (HaaS) near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Hardware as a service (HaaS) market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



