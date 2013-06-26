Hardware One-Time Password Token Authentication Market 2012-2016 - Global Industry Share,Size,Trends,Analysis and Forecast to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Table of Contents:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Market Coverage

Market Overview

Product Offerings



4. Market Landscape

4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Five Force Analysis



To check out the table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-hardware-one-time-password-token-authentication-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Hardware One-Time Password Token Authentication market to grow at a CAGR of 9.12 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing dependence on websites and web applications for transactions. The Global Hardware One-Time Password Token Authentication market has also been witnessing the emergence of a unified platform for various authentication solutions.

However, increasing acceptance of software authentication solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Hardware One-Time Password Token Authentication Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the APAC, and the EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Hardware One-Time Password Token Authentication market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Gemalto N.V., RSA Security Inc., SafeNet Technology Ltd., and VASCO Data Security International Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are ActivIdentity Corp., Deepnet Security Ltd., Entrust Inc., ID Control, Symantec Corp., and Yubico AB.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/169840



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://technaviomarketreports.blogspot.com/