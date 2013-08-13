Chelsea, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Hardware Products Company, a leading source of custom and stock springs for more than 147 years, announces its rapid prototyping capabilities for designing and manufacturing custom compression springs in different types and configurations to match diverse requirements of industrial applications. To better assist its customers in the design of their unique custom compression springs, they use advanced spring software from Spring Manufacturers Institute to verify their designs for its precision and safety.



Hardware Products Company manufactures compression springs with a wire diameter from 0.005” to 2.00” and are available in an expansive variety of materials, which includes over 35 high temperature alloys to choose from such as Music Wire, Oil Tempered Wire, Stainless Steel, Chrome Silicon, Chrome Vanadium, Elgiloy® Hastelloy®, Inconel®, Monel®, and Red Metals.



According to Ted White, president of Hardware Products, “With one of the largest and possibly the oldest stock catalog of springs in America, HPC’s online spring catalog with more than 3500 compression springs and extension springs, makes it easy for our customers to search and buy from our inventory and have it shipped the same day. If buyers and engineers can’t find a stock spring that meets their needs, Hardware Products can help design and produce a custom spring to meet the customer’s specific requirement.” Visitors to the website will be able to search for compression springs by material, length, diameter and rate (lbs/inc) and request a quote on their specific requirement for custom compression springs and additional products. Hardware Products offers fast turnaround on small, medium and large runs. HPC’s design specialist offer specific advice during the prototyping process as they understand the importance of having all the right dimensions when ordering compression springs so that it meets the needs of the application.



For more information on Hardware Products Company custom designed compression springs, please visit – www.hardwareproducts.com or contact their “Spring Geek” at (800) 894-4896.



About Hardware Products Company

Hardware Products Company was founded in 1866 in the historic North End of Boston, a stone’s throw away from Paul Revere’s house, as a manufacturer of machined hardware items. The company, now located in Chelsea, Massachusetts, has evolved into one of the most complete and creative spring and spring products producers in the industry, making use of the latest in high-tech operations and computerized support functions. (www.hardwareproducts.com )