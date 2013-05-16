HardwarePal.com Releases Selection of the Best Gaming Monitors for 2013

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- When building a PC gaming rig, most people worry about the video card, motherboard, RAM, and other components. However, the monitor is one of the most important parts of a gaming rig – it’s the part that gamers will be looking at for most of the day. And, just like other parts of a gaming PC, a monitor can be a bottleneck in terms of gaming performance.



That’s why HardwarePal.com recently released its choices for the best gaming monitor of 2013. HardwarePal.com is a gaming rig advice website that regularly releases its choices for the best hardware in a number of different categories. In the most recent list of the best monitors for 2013, HardwarePal.com ranked monitors based on their response time, size, price, frequency, and resolution.



Instead of simply choosing one monitor as the world’s best gaming monitor, HardwarePal.com decided to choose the best gaming monitor for specific categories. After all, the needs of each gamer will inevitably be different – some gamers use multiple monitors to create the ultimate gaming experience, while others simply want a monitor with fast response times or a slim bezel.



HardwarePal.com was created by two gamers named Nikolas Nikolaou and Justin McGenity. The pair have years of experience putting together PC gaming rigs and benchmarking hardware. Nikolas explains how they chose the best PC gaming monitors:



“We broke the PC gaming monitors category into a number of different sections. We chose one monitor with the best response time – making it perfect for professional RTS and FPS players. We also chose a good 3D LCD display monitor and a 120Hz monitor. For gamers on a tight budget, we chose the best budget monitor available today. We also chose a monitor for those who care mainly about aesthetics – including a beautiful monitor with a luxuriously thin bezel.”



Although most PC gaming monitors today are available in full HD Resolutions, some higher-end monitors operate at a resolution of 2560x1600 or 2560x1440, both of which make PC gaming even more beautiful than ever before. Although these monitors tend to cost more, gamers who have extra room in their budget can learn more about these luxury monitors at HardwarePal.com.



HardwarePal.com features more than just gaming monitors. The website also features reviews of the best CPUs, video cards, power supplies, RAM sticks, motherboards, and all other components that go into a good gaming PC. Whether building a rig for the firs time or simply looking for discount prices on PC gaming accessories, HardwarePal.com aims to be the first place PC gamers stop when looking to put together a PC gaming rig online.



