Hardwood Floor Scottsdale Company Carpet-Rite Shares Tips for Taking Care of Hardwood Floors

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- While wood floors can add a touch of elegance to any property, over time, scratches and scuffs can destroy its polished look. However, with the proper care, hardwood floors can last for years.



For the past few years, individuals interested in purchasing hardwood flooring for their homes and businesses have always consulted Carpet-Rite, an Arizona company that stocks and installs hardwood flooring, carpets, and rugs. Carpet-Rite also provides construction and remodeling services at competitive prices, and its extensive showroom features more than 400 high-quality carpet and flooring products. The company is well known for its extensive knowledge of the industry.



Recently, Carpet-Rite shared some basic tips regarding hardwood floor care. The suggestions, which apply to polyurethane and aluminum oxide finished flooring, can reduce damage, dullness, and discoloration in wood.



For one, Carpet-Rite recommends never mopping a hardwood floor using excessive moisture. Using a dampened or near-dry mop to clean a hardwood floor is acceptable, but standing water can damage the wood by leaving a sully residue. If liquid spills on a wood floor, it is always best to wipe it up as soon as possible.



Homeowners should also never use self-polishing acrylic waxes, sheet vinyl care products, or tile floor cleaning solutions on hardwood floors. The ingredients in these products can cause wood to become slippery and dull.



Carpet-Rite suggests using BonaKemi’s hardwood floor cleaner in place of ammonia-based cleaners, acrylic finishes, wax based products, detergents, bleach, oil soaps, abrasive cleaning soaps, and acidic materials. BonaKemi cleaner is applied from a container and can be removed by using a soft cloth or BonaKemi mop. YouTube offers a brief video demonstrating the two types of BonaKemi mops.



Lastly, homeowners are reminded that hardwood floors can be vacuumed, dusted, or swept once a week or more. Those who vacuum floors should always take care to use brush or felt vacuum heads with a wand attachment. This process can keep grit, dust, and small particles off floors and significantly lengthen its cosmetic lifespan.



Individuals interested in learning more about Carpet-Rite and its services can visit the company’s website for more information.



About Carpet-Rite

Since Carpet-Rite’s first day in the flooring business, they have tackled a wide variety of projects ranging from 15,000 square foot homes to the inside of a dollhouse. The company boasts a massive product line, from base grade and low end products, used for rentals, to high end designer oriented carpets and hardwoods, used for other properties. With over 400 carpet and hardwood flooring products in Carpet-Rite’s Scottsdale Airpark showroom, the client will always be able to see a broad range of colors and styles quickly and efficiently. For more information, please visit http://www.carpetritescottsdale.com