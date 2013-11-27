Hardwood Flooring Lawrenceville GA Company Introduces Free in Home Estimate

Lawrenceville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- The floor of a home is perhaps the most important part of a home. This is one component where quality changes everything. A bad floor can result in expensive repairs and, on the other hand, a good floor can last a lifetime. To help customers get top quality when it comes to their floors, Hardwood Flooring Experts, a hardwood flooring Lawrenceville GA has come up with a unique offer. The company has recently announced an offer to provide a free in home estimate.



This is a great offer that simply cannot be passed up since most hardwood flooring Lawrenceville GA companies charge for this service. In most cases, it only results in unnecessary expenditure. Hardwood Flooring Experts want to give their customers the chance to understand the condition of their existing floor and look into the possible options of repair. Since an inspection will specify the kind of treatment that needs to be done, the customer does not have to worry about going overboard with their budget.



Also, this Hardwood Flooring Lawrenceville GA company is fully insured and certified which means new customers as well as old customers don’t have to constantly look over their shoulders to build trust with their contractors. The company provides custom hardwood flooring packages that cater to the exact requirements placed by the customer. Quality of the job as well as the flooring installed is top notch and that is so right throughout the whole process.



Customers don’t have to wait long to get an appointment. They can practically call in anytime and get their appointment right away. To know more and schedule an estimate, log onto http://www.hardwoodflooringlawrenceville.com/



Media Contact



Hardwood Flooring Experts

Delano Slocombe

PO Box 492885, Lawrenceville, GA, 30049

770-904-9930

hw@hardwoodflooringlawrenceville.com