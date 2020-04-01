Hardwood Flooring Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies Armstrong, Bruce, Pergo, Mannington Flooring

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- The global hardwood flooring market reached a value of more than US$ 40 Billion in 2018. Hardwood refers to a type of wood which is derived from dicot trees and manufactured using planks of a single piece of timber. In comparison with softwood, hardwood has a complex structure and higher density. Moreover, owing to its remarkable quality, hardwood is extensively used in the construction industry, particularly for flooring purposes. Hardwood floorings are available in a wide range of colours, styles, species, etc. and have the ability to enhance the aesthetics of commercial and residential buildings in which they are installed. Hardwood flooring are also easy to install, very easy to clean and do not accumulate the amount of dirt and dust compared to many other flooring types. Hardwood floors are also quite durable and can last for many years and can also be refinished rather than replaced when required.



The global Hardwood Flooring market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Hardwood Flooring market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At - https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=98979



Segment by Key players:



- Armstrong

- Bruce

- Pergo

- Mannington Flooring

- Harris Wood

- Columbia



Segment by Type:



- Tongue-and-groove (T and G) Technology

- Click-locking Technology



Segment by Application:



- Residential

- Commercial



Segment by Regions:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=98979



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. HARDWOOD FLOORING Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. HARDWOOD FLOORING Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. HARDWOOD FLOORING Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global HARDWOOD FLOORING Market Forecast

4.5.1. HARDWOOD FLOORING Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. HARDWOOD FLOORING Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. HARDWOOD FLOORING Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global HARDWOOD FLOORING Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. HARDWOOD FLOORING Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global HARDWOOD FLOORING Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. HARDWOOD FLOORING Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global HARDWOOD FLOORING Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. HARDWOOD FLOORING Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global HARDWOOD FLOORING Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. HARDWOOD FLOORING Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global HARDWOOD FLOORING Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=98979



About DataIntelo:



DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –



DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.