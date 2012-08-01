Hardwood Flooring Scottsdale, AZ Experts Carpet-Rite Spreads Hardwood Floor Maintenance Facts

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- As part of their commitment to service and quality, Carpet-Rite, the hardwood flooring Scottsdale specialists, are embarking on a new information campaign to provide homeowners with tips on caring for their hardwood floors. Carpet-Rite specializes in wood, carpet and laminate flooring product sales and installation with hundreds of styles and types on display in their Scottsdale Airpark Showroom.



As a leader in flooring sales and installation throughout the greater Phoenix, Arizona area, Carpet-Rite has earned their solid reputation from their commitment to quality, selection and service. As part of that commitment, the flooring Scottsdale AZ specialists have embarked on an information campaign to help homeowners take care of their wood floors. “While conveying this information is always a part of our before and after sales and installation process with our customers, reinforcing the message will help them maintain their wood floors in like new condition for years to come,” said a Carpet-Rite flooring specialist.



According to the wood flooring Scottsdale specialists, two of the important considerations that are often overlooked are the use of a high quality broom and a vacuum cleaner without a beater to get in between the hardwood planks. “While many of our clients invest in high quality vacuums like some of the Dyson models, they can be too powerful to use on hardwood floors and can cause damage,” said the specialist.



Wet mop and excessive water use can cause the wood to crack or splinter while the use of ammonia cleaners or oil soaps will dull the finish and affect the ability to recoat the floor later.



The hardwood flooring cleaner that most manufacturers recommend is Bona Kemi, which is widely distributed and can be purchased online. They also recommend never using floor wax with hardwood floors that have a urethane finish. Once hardwood floors begin to show wear, homeowners should consider a screen and recoat, which is the process of grinding down the floor’s polyurethane finish and applying fresh coats of urethane.



With over 400 hardwood flooring products on display in their Scottsdale Airpark Showroom, Carpet-Rite maintains a broad selection of hardwood flooring in all major categories from the world’s leading manufacturers. They also have over 500 carpet products on display with a large collection of patterns, plushes, berbers, multicolors, thick and thins, and friezes with more than 20 Mills represented. Carpet-Rite sells and installs a variety of Laminate flooring from leading manufacturers as well as custom Area Rugs in a variety of styles and colors.



Carpet-Rite experts have extensive remodel/new construction experience in everything from rentals to multi-million dollar properties. Their knowledgeable sales staff can provide accurate product information to help customers choose the right product for their home. Their installers are among the best in Phoenix with professionalism that ensures customers are comfortable having them in their home. Customers also enjoy free estimates and fast turnaround.



For more information, please visit http://www.carpetritescottsdale.com/



About Carpet-Rite

Carpet-Rite specializes in wood, carpet and laminate flooring product sales and installation with hundreds of varieties and styles on display in their Scottsdale Airpark Showroom. Their knowledgeable sales staff can provide accurate product information to help customers choose the right product for their home. In addition, their installers are among the best in Phoenix and are experts with extensive remodel/new construction experience in everything from rentals to multi-million dollar properties.