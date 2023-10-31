Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2023 -- It is with profound sadness that HarlemAmerica announces the passing of the iconic actor Richard Roundtree, a cherished member of the Black entertainment community. Roundtree, who left an indelible mark with his portrayal of the legendary character "Shaft," was a recent special guest on the "WHAT'S HOT! HarlemAmerica with G. Keith Alexander" talk show.



The legendary radio/TV personality G. Keith Alexander expressed his sorrow stating, "I'm saddened by the passing of my friend, Richard. His portrayal of Shaft captured the hearts and minds of movie goers who had no Black on-screen heroes. He was a bad mutha, to the end."



We invite the audience to revisit the memorable moments shared between G. Keith Alexander and Richard Roundtree on the episode where they explored Roundtree's illustrious career, and discussed his iconic role that broke barriers and paved the way for a generation of Black actors.



The replay of this touching episode is now available on-demand at HarlemAmerica.com, and VoiceAmerica.com, allowing fans and admirers of Richard Roundtree to celebrate his remarkable legacy. In addition, the episode can be accessed through the HarlemAmerica app, available for download at your TV and Smartphone App Stores, offering a chance to remember and honor the life and career of a true cinematic trailblazer.



HarlemAmerica continues its mission to celebrate, uplift, and provide a platform for Black voices in entertainment, and cherishes the opportunity it had to honor Richard Roundtree's contributions to the industry. The conversation between G. Keith Alexander and Richard Roundtree is a tribute to the enduring impact of Black artists in Hollywood and around the world.



For more information or press inquiries, please contact: info@harlemamerica.com,

Phone: (917) 721-2239



