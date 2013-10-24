Harley Dealer Repair Alternative for Extended Warranty Service Vista Motorcycle

Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Leading California-based Vista Motorcycle specialist provider has today announced it's newly upgraded Harley Davidson extended warranty service, which extends to providing a 10% discount to new customers on repairs outside of their warranty coverage.



Owner Daniel Sweet sees this new Harley Davidson extended warranty service as a unique privilege, which offers the following benefits to Harley riders:



- All factory scheduled service and maintenance

- Authorized Harley Davidson extended warranty services

- Insurance claim quotes

- Insurance company approved accident reconstruction

- Power commander fuel injection mapping and tuning

- Tires and wheels

- Full service tune ups



Other services include but not limited to transmission, electronics and electrical issues, clutch, brakes, controls, and body.



"We also provide choices for aftermarket parts, performance upgrades, and custom fabrication," says Sweet, an alternative to pricey Harley dealers. As an independent Harley repair shop, Vista Motorcycle cares deeply about each of their customers, their bikes and the quality of service they receive.



"Vista Motorcycle is not bound by 'factory politics' so you’ll get honest service at a fair price. Concerning price, you'll find ours more affordable than a Harley dealer and our project completion time is much quicker too," says Sweet, who is very ecstatic about being awarded the privilege of being a Harley Davidson extended warranty service center.



We service all years and models of Harleys, not just warranty work on new Harleys. For work done outside of warranty, they are offering a discount for new customers of 10 per cent off service," notes the Harley Davidson repair shop owner, whose legacy, Vista Motorcycle, started out long before 1979.



Their love of motorcycles and riding led to learning how to fix bikes in the backyards of their friends and personal garages. Today, they are proud of being granted the unique privilege of becoming an authorized Harley Davidson Extended Warranty Service Center in Vista, CA.



For further information, please contact Vista Motorcycle. To speak with a Harley Davidson specialist mechanic , call 760-724-9258 or visit their website at http://vistamotorcycle.com/services/harley-mechanic .



Media Contact

Company : Vista Motorcycle

Address : Vista, CA, USA

Phone : 760-724-9258

Website : http://vistamotorcycle.com/services/harley-mechanic