Harley & Lola Launch Exciting New Online Home Furnishings Store

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Harley & Lola are excited to announce the launch of our new highly anticipated online store, offering carefully selected, stunning furniture and beautiful home furnishings. Harley & Lola are strongly committed to the environment, sourcing ethically produced products; using sustainable wood and recycled packaging wherever possible.



We are excited to announce the launch of our new highly anticipated online store. Harley & Lola aim to help all our customers create a warm and welcoming space whether for their own enjoyment or to share with loved ones. We offer carefully selected, stunning furniture and beautiful home furnishings as well as great gift ideas.



“We are very thrilled to be opening our exciting new online store”, says Charlotte Carlsen Abraham, co-founder of Harley & Lola, “As an online only retailer we are able to bring our products to customers without the overhead costs typically seen with traditional retailers”.



The online store, which includes categories such as - Home Furnishings, Reclaimed Wood Furniture, Shabby Chic ranges and Garden Furniture - offers the very latest in home fashion and design from all over the world with prices to fit every budget.



“We are continuing to see significant growth in online shopping”, says Stephen Abraham, co-founder, “which is why we have made sure Harley & Lola is optimised for all devices allowing users to browse and purchase whenever and wherever suits them best.”



Harley & Lola are strongly committed to the environment, sourcing ethically produced products, using sustainable wood and recycled packaging wherever possible. In addition to this we offer customers the option to choose carbon neutral delivery for all purchases through our partnership with CarbonClix.



In celebration of our launch Harley & Lola will be offering free shipping on all purchases until end of May 2014.



About Harley & Lola

Harley & Lola is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tramp Trading Limited. Harley & Lola was created by a group of seasoned eCommerce experts with a passion for creating beautiful homes and protecting the environment at the same time. Based in London, the team at Harley & Lola brings passion and experience to the selection of beautiful, environmentally friendly items at affordable prices.



For more information, visit http://harleyandlola.co.uk/



Contact details

Charlotte Carlsen Abraham

General: charlotte@harleyandlola.com