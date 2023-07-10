Harley Street ENT Clinic Launches New Services for Patients Suffering from Dizziness, Vertigo, Balance Issues, Vestibular Problems & Ménière's Disease

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2023 -- Harley Street ENT, a renowned ear, nose, and throat clinic located in the heart of London, is pleased to announce the launch of its comprehensive range of services specifically designed for patients suffering from dizziness, vertigo, balance issues, vestibular problems, and Ménière's disease.



With a team of leading consultants and state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, Harley Street ENT Clinic is committed to providing exceptional care and support to individuals experiencing these debilitating conditions.



Dan Sirigu, Operations Director at Harley Street ENT, expressed his excitement about the new service, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce these specialised services to our esteemed patients. Dizziness, vertigo, and balance issues can be incredibly distressing, and our experienced team of consultants is committed to providing the highest standard of care to alleviate these symptoms. With cutting-edge equipment and our own diagnostic lab, we can restore balance and improve the quality of life for patients suffering these conditions."



The new services at Harley Street ENT Clinic include a comprehensive range of diagnostic assessments to accurately identify the underlying causes of dizziness, vertigo, and balance problems. These sophisticated tests can be undertaken on the same day as the initial consultation by prior arrangement, enabling comprehensive evaluation of the dizzy patient in a single working day. This option is often preferred by patients living a long distance away or resident abroad.



Harley Street ENT Clinic's dedicated team of specialists is also well-equipped to address Ménière's disease, a chronic condition characterised by recurring episodes of vertigo, tinnitus, hearing loss, and a feeling of fullness in the ear. Through a multidisciplinary approach, the clinic's consultants collaborate closely with audiologists and balance therapists to provide comprehensive care and improve the quality of life for individuals affected by Ménière's disease.



To access these new services, patients are encouraged to visit the Harley Street ENT website and request an appointment with one of the clinic's professional team of specialist doctors & audiologists. Their user-friendly website provides detailed information about the clinic's services, consultant profiles, and the booking process. By taking this proactive step, patients can take control of their health and seek the expert guidance they need to address their symptoms effectively.



Harley Street ENT is renowned for its commitment to excellence, with a long-standing reputation as a leading clinic in the field of ear, nose, and throat care. The launch of these new services further solidifies the clinic's dedication to delivering the highest quality of care to its patients. With a focus on patient-centric care, cutting-edge technology, and a team of renowned experts, Harley Street ENT continues to be at the forefront of medical innovation, ensuring the well-being of individuals suffering from dizziness, vertigo, balance issues, vestibular problems, and Ménière's disease.



For more information about Vertigo, Balance Issues, Vestibular Problems and MD visit https://www.harleystreetent.com/Our-Services/Ear



About Harley Street ENT Clinic

Harley Street ENT Clinic is a prestigious ear, nose, and throat clinic located on Harley Street in London. Our primary objective is to provide comprehensive specialist care delivered by experienced ENT surgeons. As a leading facility, we offer a convenient one-stop solution for all your ENT needs, ensuring exceptional quality care within a comfortable environment.



Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, our ENT clinic boasts the latest equipment and houses our own diagnostic laboratory. This enables us to perform a wide range of procedures, including endoscopy and microscopy, facilitating accurate and efficient diagnosis. We take immense pride in our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of care.

