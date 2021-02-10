Harley Street ENT Clinic Offers an Effective and Top Quality Treatment for Ear Related Problems

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The Harley Street ENT Clinic, one of the best ENT clinics in London, offers quality treatment for ear related problems such as blockages and hearing loss. They use the state of the art techniques for the diagnosis and treatment of ear conditions, led by a medical team of experts. The doctors carry out necessary tests in making a diagnosis of an ear infection. Whether it is the problem of ear blockage, discharge, injury, itching, or hearing loss, the clinic offers a high level of care for a range of ear related problems at advanced facilities.



A specialised tool knows as a pneumatic otoscope is used for the diagnosis, as it helps to examine the ear and look if there is fluid at the back of the eardrum. The Harley Street ENT Clinic has partnerships with health insurance companies like Allianz Worldwide Care, UnitedHealthcare Global, CIGNA, Standard Life, Atena International, and Simplyhealth. The patient does not have to pay first and then reclaim as they instead deal directly with these insurance companies. Moreover, the patients paying for their self-treatment will be offered consultation fees and the likely expenses of onward treatment.



A representative from the clinic stated, "The Harley Street ENT Clinic has a highly professional team of medical specialists including doctors, audiologists, scientists, ENT practice nurses and therapists who can carry out the complete range of hearing tests which may be required for detailed assessment of each patient's ear problem. Our team is fully trained to treat patients of every age group."



The Harley Street ENT was founded in 2004 and since then has treated different patients suffering from ear, nose, throat or balance-related problems. With an array of happy clients, their patient list continues to increase via word-of-mouth suggestions of already satisfied patients. Their values lie in giving ethical advice, offering the latest technology and the high level of care from the country's best experts. Those who want to get in touch with them can visit their official website, HarleyStreetENT.com and fill out a simple questionnaire.



About the Harley Street ENT Clinic

The Harley Street ENT Clinic aims to be a one-stop clinic where you can get special care from an experienced ENT surgeon. When you visit our state-of-the-art ENT clinic in London, you will receive the highest quality care in a comfortable setting. We have all of the latest equipment and our own diagnostic lab where we can perform everything from endoscopy to microscopy. The Harley Hearing Centre within the ENT clinic is the place to get help with your hearing aids, while our in-house pharmacy makes it easy to pick up your prescriptions.



For more information, please visit – https://www.harleystreetent.com/



