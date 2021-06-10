Harley Street ENT Clinic Offers Specialised Care and Treatment for Ear Problems

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- One of the best ENT clinics in London, Harley Street ENT Clinic offers specialised care and treatment for various ear problems such as hearing loss, blockage, sensitivity hyperacusis, etc. The doctors perform required ear-related tests in making a diagnosis of an ear infection. The clinic uses a specialised tool, called pneumatic otoscope for the diagnosis, to assess the ear and look if there is fluid at the back of the eardrum. The clinic provides its patients with as much information as possible to help them make an informed decision about further steps they need to take.



The Harley Street ENT Clinic has tie-ups with health insurance companies including UnitedHealthcare Global, CIGNA, Allianz Worldwide Care, Standard Life, Simplyhealth, and Aetna International, which can help pay for patient's treatment. The patient is not required to pay beforehand and then reclaim as they promptly deal with these insurance companies. Moreover, the clinic provides patients paying for their own treatment with the details of consultation fees and the likely expenses of onward treatment at the time of booking their appointment.



Talking about their top quality ear treatment, a representative from the company stated," Getting the right treatment for ear problems can have a major impact on your health and quality of life by relieving symptoms such as pain, smelly discharge, itching and hearing loss. An experienced ENT specialist at the Harley Street Clinic can arrange and perform various tests and procedures to tackle conditions affecting the ears."



Established in 2004, the Harley Street ENT clinic is a reputed ENT clinic in London treating those suffering from ear, nose, and throat infections. With various happy clients, their patient list continues to increase via word of mouth suggestions of already satisfied patients. Their values lie in giving ethical advice, offering the latest technology and a high level of care from the country's best experts. Other than offering ear-related treatment, the clinic also offers throat treatment, nose & sinus pain treatment, ear pain otalgia treatment, dizziness treatment, nose snoring treatment, etc.



About the Harley Street ENT Clinic

The Harley Street ENT Clinic aims to be a one-stop clinic where you can get specialist care from an experienced ENT surgeon. When you visit our state-of-the-art ENT clinic in London, you will receive the highest quality care in a comfortable setting. We have all of the latest equipment and our own diagnostic lab where we can perform everything from endoscopy to microscopy. The Harley Hearing Centre within the ENT clinic is the place to get help with your hearing aids, while our in-house pharmacy makes it easy to pick up your prescriptions.



For more information, please visit – https://www.harleystreetent.com/



