Harley Street Eye Specialist Offers Recession Beating Deals

One such healthcare provider, Advanced Vision Care, based at the well known and respected Harley Street, London has put together some amazing winter deals that simply cannot be ignored.



This well respected clinic is offering a buy now pay later option on all treatments carried out before the 31st March 2013. Clients can have their treatment, after paying £500 deposit and then pay nothing for 12 months; making procedures such as laser eye surgery, clear lens and piggy back lens exchange more affordable. As if that wasn’t enough they are also offering 24 months interest free credit and free laser eye consultations until the end of April 2013. These treatments may not be seen as essential but they can have such a positive impact on people’s lives.



A spokesperson for Advanced Vision Care commented, “Our clients benefit greatly when they receive treatment. The discounts and finance plans we offer open up the opportunity to improve eyesight and therefore quality of life to a wider audience. Treatment at a Harley Street clinic is often seen as being out of many people’s reach but, as with any business, we have to move with the times and respond to the economic environment we are operating in. Our mission is still to provide first class eye treatment to every client that walks through the door.”



The offering of discounts, payment plans and free consultations by private healthcare providers is symbolic. It highlights the fact that even industries commonly associated with higher net worth individuals and seen as immune to economic shifts need to respond to the economic situation and market demands or they will lose business.



