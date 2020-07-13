Harli White with Champion Racing Oil Win ASCS at Riverside International Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- White is the 152nd different winner with the American Sprint Car Series National Tour since 1993, and the fifth winner on the 2020 season. Co-Sanctioned with the ASCS Mid-South Region, the win counts as her second with the regional tour.



"This has been a long time coming. I feel like we finally got the Gorilla off our back. I can't describe how good it feels to finally get this done. We had so many times where luck just didn't go our way, something would happen to the car, or on the track, and tonight everything went right," stated a jubilant Harli White in Victory Lane.



"I can't thank Champion Racing Oil, my parents and Johnny Herrera enough for believing in me and always pushing me and everyone on this car. Without them, none of this would be possible," added White.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



