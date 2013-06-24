Harmonious Choice of DIY Enthusiasts

Gauteng, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- DIY enthusiasts will be ecstatic with the news that WAGNER®SprayTech products are back in South Africa and here to stay. Vertex Sales and Marketing has secured the licensing rights as the sole distributor in southern Africa. The Maestro to orchestrate WAGNER®’s return to this country is Stuart Hunter, MD of Vertex Sales & Marketing, based in Somerset West. Hunter is an expert in the paint industry with over 20 years experience under his belt. Hunter knows that the greatest commodity in this day and age is not only money but time and when offered the opportunity to add WAGNER® to his stable, he did not hesitate one bit.



Hunter says: “WAGNER® is a household name in Europe. You will find the products in all the hardware stores across the continent. Many European consumers do their own small home renovations and repairs, where in South Africa, we rely on a huge labour force. There is nothing more frustrating than a sloppy or poor paint job done by others and South African consumers are really limited to only brushes and rollers to do the job. If you add up the initial costs of labour, equipment and time, it is a very costly and time consuming exercise. With WAGNER®, you save time, money and paint, standing back, admiring your work time and time again.”



Gone are the days of broken instruments, dried out brushes or and rollers, wrong techniques or uneven finishes. WAGNER®, the German leader in technology in paint applicators, is now offering S.A. consumers a wide variety of products to suit all needs. With prices starting from as little as R495.00, from paint spraying systems, handy paint spray guns, paint rollers or steam wallpaper strippers, WAGNER® brings the avid handyman or small contractor ease of mind and pocket.



The entry level W95 Spray Gun is easy to handle and perfect for even women to use. Light and compact, women rule the roost and DIY becomes a cinch. The Wall Perfect W665 Spraying System makes it possible for even the inexperienced handymen to work professionally and easily on walls and ceilings, without wasting time and effort painting with rollers and paint brushes.



Most spraying systems from WAGNER® have the practical Click & Paint technology. This allows the paint carrying spraying attachment to be separated from the handle with a small twist and replaced with another WAGNER® attachment.



Perfect results are guaranteed every time and applications are uniform, lasting longer than conventional paint brush or roller techniques. Tests have proven that when using a conventional roller and corner brush to paint a 4 x 4m room, it takes 58 minutes. When using a WAGNER® Spray Gun, it takes a staggering 15 minutes!



If a roller is still preferred, then the TurboRoll is the answer. Very easy to use - the suction system is placed in the paint container and the paint is drawn into a connected 550 ml cylinder with the simple press a button. With the Paint roller W3500 kit, the paint is pumped directly from the tin via a hose to the roller, enabling you to paint ceilings, internal walls and even external walls in comfort. A 15m² wall can be completed between 10 – 15 minutes with no second coat required!



Be it interior or exterior walls, doors, windows, stencilling, furniture or palisades, using paints, lacquers or paint, WAGNER® does the job. WAGNER® can also be used in the garden for pesticides, in the garage with water or oil or even to Scotchguard® furniture. The Beauty Industry is also using WAGNER® to apply spray tans.



And so, with the harmonious overtures of Richard Wagner playing in the background, one will certainly be speeding through that paint job in record time, making that weekend last just a little longer!



