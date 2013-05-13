Harmony Pest Management Offers High Quality Bed Bug Extermination in Albuquerque

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Harmony Pest Management, a leading Albuquerque pest control company, is proud to announce that they now offer bed bug extermination. Harmony Pest Management has been helping Albuquerque residents since its inception in 1972 with all their pest control needs.



One of the company’s fields of expertise is bed bug extermination. Every homeowner knows that having bed bugs is a big problem in the Albuquerque area. Totally removing bedbugs is best done by calling a pest control company that has years of experience with getting rid of these pests. Harmony Pest Management employs safe and green solutions for pest control which helps protect the health of the family and pets located on the premises.



Harmony Pest Management is one of the most experienced and the most effective pest control companies in Albuquerque. Harmony Pest Management offers the highest standards in pest control management:



- They use of green technologies or organic pest control in eradicating pests. Green strategies are employed not only for bed bugs but almost all kinds of household and industrial pests like ants, cockroaches, termites and other wood destroying insects, bees and wasps, spiders, flies, earwigs, rodents, fleas, lice, fungi and other decay pests, ticks, moths and even large home invaders like wildlife, birds and snakes.



- Harmony Pest’s pest control crew is well-trained and is very efficient in providing the most effective techniques for removing pests. Homeowners and business owners can count on Harmony’s crew to get the job done within the specified time frame.



- Pest control services with Harmony Pest Management are more affordable, and they also provide free estimates. Harmony Pest Management offers a coupon on their website which customers can use to save up to 10% on pest control services when they use Harmony Pest Management solutions for their residential or commercial pest control needs.



- All pest control work is guaranteed.



Harmony Pest Management, LLC

11804 La Charles Avenue Northeast

Albuquerque, NM 87111 United States

(505) 975-2926

http://www.harmonypest.com



For more information about Harmony Pest’s organic pest management, customers can check out their official website at http://www.harmonypest.com. Customers can request a free estimate by calling Harmony Pest Management’s customer service at 505 975 2926.



