Harnessing the Power of the Internet to Reach Ambassador Level with ViSalus

Troy, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- According to Jon M. Taylor, author of the e-book, "The Case (For And) Against Multi-Level Marketing", a minimum of 50% of representatives who sign up with an MLM company drop out within the first year. This figure goes up to 90% in the first five years of operation. "Those interested in signing up for the ViSalus opportunity and reaching the level of Ambassador want to know the secret of success and it is easier than many think," states Kawolomoto Bryant Jr. of KBJ Investments.



"To move up in ViSalus or any multi-level marketing opportunity, one must understand how to harness the power of the Internet. Use of the Internet provides each representative with the tools needed to succeed and achieve Ambassador level in less time than one can imagine. From live tech support to wake-up calls, the Internet provides it all," Mr. Bryant explains. "One visit to http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QrmkLb6ebxI and a representative begins to leverage the power of Internet marketing."



"ViSalus is a legitimate company, one in which many representatives are seeing amazing results. The key to success is knowing where to turn to make the most of every moment," Mr. Bryant continues. "Representatives learn to take advantage of the many marketing opportunities online and share these tips, hints and tools with their downline to ensure the entire team moves forward. Company videos don't go far enough and mentors can only provide the information they know. Those wishing to reach Ambassador need more and this is where online marketing comes in."



New Ambassadors are given the coveted Black Jacket along with a bonus check in the amount of $25,000, but this isn't the pinnacle. A three-star Ambassador is presented with a $100,000 bonus check while the five-star Ambassador receives a check written for $250.000. Other levels are available, all the way up to Global Ambassadors who are given Black American Express Cards and the opportunity to earn extra money each month in the Global Economy Pool. "Harness the power of the Internet today and start on the path to Ambassador. It's much easier than most representatives think," Mr. Bryant emphatically states.



About ViSalus

ViSalus is the creation of Blake Mallen and Nick Sarnicola, former distributors for The Free Network, a dial-up Internet access, long distance phone and paging company. ViSalus is known for weight-management programs, including the highly popular Body By Vi Challenge. This challenge is North America's fastest growing health movement with more than 150,000 participants joining each month. No traditional advertising is used in the promotion of ViSalus products as the company relies on word-of-mouth networking. Not only are company representatives rewarded for sales, customers can also earn cash bonuses and rewards when they promote the challenge. Representatives have the opportunity to move up in the company. Each representative starts as a Rising Star before moving on to the Bimmer Club, the National Director Experience, Presidential Paradise and Ambassador.