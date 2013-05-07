HARNN's All Natural Asian Inspired Home Spa Products Ahead in Beauty Trends

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- No matter what current beauty trends report about the top skin concerns for today, one thing will remain a constant: to maintain healthy, youthful looking skin. With HARNN’s all natural, Asian inspired hair and skin care products, men and women alike provide themselves with top of the line care that helps maintain a more youthful, healthy appearance from the inside out. Since its beginning in 1999, HARNN has chosen all natural, plant-based essential oils and extracts known for their moisturizing, antioxidant and anti-aging properties as the base for all of their coveted home spa products. In fact, these ingredients have been used for hundreds of years in Thailand, Japan, India, China--all for the same reasons HARNN has hand-selected them for use in their unique collection of body, hair and skin care products.



An astonishing list of all natural, exotic ingredients, such as Rice Bran Oil, Siamese Jasmine, Lemongrass and Water Lily Extracts, create the basis for this results-driven collection of products that aim to heal and nourish the body from the inside out. These ingredients are not new to HARNN or HARNN’s loyal customer base, despite the latest “new” reports in top beauty blogs and media outlets on the “latest and greatest” health tonics. HARNN is, and always has been, dedicated to providing their customers with the best quality, results-driven ingredients in an effort to restore and maintain the natural balance between body and mind.



Rice Bran Oil, the main ingredient in most HARNN products, moisturizes and protects skin as it is naturally rich in three key Vitamin E’s: Tocopherol, Tocotrienol, and Oryzanol. Not only is Rice Bran Oil rich in antioxidants, but it also offers natural sunscreen protection and is rich in the Vitamin B complex, phytic acid, responsible for improving blood circulation and stimulating cell reproduction. HARNN’s unique Rice Bran Soap formulation was patented in 2002, with the addition of botanical extracts from fragrant herbs, spices and nutrient-rich grains creating an all natural soap with unique dermatological properties.



In palaces from Egypt, Persia, and India to China and Japan, garden ponds filled with pristine Water Lily Flowers are an integral part of the regal environment. The pure white Water Lily blossom symbolizes the purity of heart and is associated with enlightenment and resurrections. HARNN has chosen Water Lily Extract, Nymphaea Alba, as its main active ingredient in a restorative skin care collection for its richness in vitamins and minerals which help to speed up the skin’s natural collagen production, help maintain skin elasticity and firmness, and protect against dehydration. HARNN also utilizes new technology from Rice Callus Stem Cells that aids in the recovery and rejuvenation of skin cells.



Cymbopogon, or Lemongrass, is native to South and Southeast Asia and is traditionally used to provide fragrance for food and drinks. Asians discovered Lemongrass has natural antiseptic, anti-fungal, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties and have used Lemongrass extensively in traditional herbal medicine and ancient Indian Ayurvedic medicine. HARNN’s Cymbopogon Collection is a refreshing union of East and West with a mixture of Lemongrass and Lavender essential oils, creating a zesty, yet sweet, aroma without the use of harmful alcohols or chemicals.



All of HARNN’s collections, including Jasmine, Oriental Herbs, Cymbopogon, Oriental Rose, Natural Rice Bran Soaps, Water Lily, Shaal, Vuudh Interior Fragrance and Tichaa Organic Teas, are created utilizing pure essential oils, botanicals and plant extracts carefully chosen for their unique characteristics, making them the ideal choice for those who are health-conscience and have a keen sense for the benefits of nature-based products for their body and skin. HARNN provides customers with a unique collection of products that aim to naturally heal and protect, and offer refuge to the tired, distressed body and mind caused by a contemporary lifestyle.



About HARNN's

HARNN’s home spa products are made using the highest quality of all natural, plant-based ingredients, drawing from Ancient Asian formulas to moisturize, protect and maintain a natural balance from the inside out.