HARP Mortgage 2.0 Program Allows Ohio Real Estate Investors to Take Advantage of Low Refinance Rates

Worthington, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Did you know the government backed HARP 2.0 mortgage refinance program is available for investment properties? Even if you have up to 10 mortgages, you may still be able to refinance to lower HARP rates. If you have PMI currently, we are able to transfer PMI from the current loan to the new loan in most cases. Most HARP 2.0 loans do not require an appraisal which saves money on closing costs. Rates are still very good. If you were turned down before, you should call us, because there have been changes to the program. There are still thousands of people eligible that don't think they are. Could that be you?



What is the HARP 2.0 Program?



The original modified HARP program - HARP 2.0, also referred to as The Making Home Affordable Program, the DU Refi Plus Program, and/or the Obama Refi Program - is specifically targeted towards Ohio homeowners having a loan-to-value ratio less than 125 percent. However, an additional guideline change to HARP 2.0 actually lifted the loan-to-value restrictions. So, Ohio borrowers, even real estate investors, can now refinance under this program.



HARP 2.0 gives Ohio homeowners the ability to refinance at today's low mortgage rates without private mortgage insurance, exorbitant closing costs and fees, and in most cases without an appraisal. Wouldn't it be nice to increase your cash flow on your rentals with a lower payment? Because we have done so many harp loans, we have ironed the bugs out and the process is smooth.



Am I Eligible?



Following are some of the eligibility guidelines. Call me at 614.388.8757 to determine if you are eligible.



1. Your loan must be backed by Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae



2. Freddie or Fannie should have bought your mortgage prior to June 1st, 2009.



3. Borrowers must be current on their mortgage for the last six months, and have no more than one late payment over the past year.



4. The mortgage must not have already been refinanced through HARP in the past, unless it happens to be a Fannie Mae loan that underwent a HARP refinance between March and May 2009.



5. Must Not be a USDA, FHA, VA or Jumbo Mortgage



We just recently refinanced an investor who had 8 mortgages. Three of these were eligible for a Harp refinance. We transferred the PMI on two of them. Her cash flow increased by $700 a month! We know there are thousands of you who are eligible for these savings.



Investors, this is your chance to refinance, even if you are upside down. Please call me at 614.388.8757 to check to see if you are eligible or go to our website at www.HarpLoansInOhio.com.