Harrington's Irish Pub and Kitchen Announces Their Second Annual St. Patrick's Day Event

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Harrington's Irish Pub and Kitchen, one of the most popular National Harbor, MD restaurants, hosts its second annual St. Patrick's Day party and anniversary bash. Guests are welcome to come celebrate Saturday, March 16th & Sunday, March 17th as doors open early for Guinness, Coors Light and Blue Moon drink specials, a special 'Kegs and Eggs' buffet, live music, DJ entertainment and much more all weekend at Harrington’s. The biggest and best Irish pub in National Harbor, Harrington's Irish Pub and Kitchen is the only place to enjoy St. Patrick's Day festivities. Enjoy full outdoor patio dining, available for lunch and dinner, and sample the best in traditional Irish pub cuisine with a pint of delicious Guinness, including Shepherd's Pie, hearty Reuben, Bangers and Mash and tasty Chicken Pot Pie. Rock out to great performances all weekend, highlighted by Lloyd Dobler Effect, one of the area's most popular local rock bands. For more information on Harrington's Irish Pub and Kitchen's St. Patrick's Day weekend celebration, call 301.909.2505 or email mcorson@publichouseusa.com.



As one of the best National Harbor restaurants, it would only be fitting to have live entertainment to kick-off the weekend celebrations. Every Friday and Saturday night, guests of Harrington’s Irish Pub and Kitchen will enjoy live Irish music. Upcoming performances include Ronan Kavanagh on February 26th, March 1st and 2nd and Rocky Guttman will be giving three live performances on March 5th, 8th and 9th. There is no better way to enjoy an ice cold Guinness then by listening to live Irish music.



St. Patty’s Day isn’t the only time Harrington’s Irish Pub and Kitchen gets an exciting party atmosphere going. The Irish restaurant is also available to host all types of parties including birthday parties, bachelorette parties, cocktail dinners and corporate events. A great addition to any party at Harrington’s is a private happy hour or open bar package.



About Harrington's Pub & Kitchen

