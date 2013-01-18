Harrington's Irish Pub and Kitchen Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties in the New Year

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Harrington’s Irish Pub and Kitchen, the famous National Harbor restaurant, is now taking reservations for private parties in the New Year. Because last year brought many enjoyable moments, Harrington’s Irish Pub announces new party planning options for private parties in 2013. Beginning in January, the restaurant will be offering specialized catering options and open bar access for any event. As one of the most popular choices, the open bar package allows guests to pay a set amount at the beginning of the night, so they do not have to pay drink by drink. Guests will enjoy an unlimited supply of drafts, mixed drinks and liquors. For more information on the multiple open bar packages available, contact the event coordinator at info@publichouseusa.com or call 301-909-2505.



Known as one of the best restaurants in National Harbor, Harrington’s Irish Pub and Kitchen is renowned by visitors all over the country. A customer expressed, “I've eaten at Irish places all over the U.S. and this, by far exceeded anything I've experienced. I had the lamb which was terrific. I sat in the restaurant to eat and then went into the bar to listen to the live Irish music. The musician was funny, as well as, talented. I cannot handle cigarette smoke and was pleasantly surprised to find that the only difference between the restaurant and the bar was the "bar" and the musician. It was a lovely, clean and charming place. The restaurant featured lots of dark wood which appealed to me. The next day a group of us went for lunch and had the same exceptional experience. Visit and see for yourself”-Opentable.com



Visitors, who cannot get enough whiskey, can join the Whiskey Club at the best restaurant in National Harbor. This exclusive club features over 80 different Irish Whiskeys, Scotches and Bourbons from around the globe. The club is free to join and members receive a $100 gift card and engraved brass plaque hung in Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen.



Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen is the first concept of its kind presented by Public House Investments, providing hearty Irish cuisine and traditional pub favorites in a cozy and relaxed setting. Enjoy their regular hosting of live Irish music with well-known local artists as well as weekend DJ entertainment for a great late night party. Harrington’s Pub and Kitchen is the perfect location for a casual happy hour, savory dinner, or exclusive event for any and all special occasions.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish National Harbor restaurant, visit http://www.harringtonspubandkitchen.com.