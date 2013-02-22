Harrington's Irish Pub & Kitchen Announces New Late-Night Specials During the Week

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Harrington’s Irish Pub & Kitchen, one of the most popular restaurants in National Harbor DC, announces new late-night specials during the week. The cold weather is upon the National Harbor area and the only way to warm up the frigid winter season is by stopping in Harrington’s Irish Pub & Kitchen for delicious drink specials and authentic Irish dishes. Every Friday and Saturday, from 11 pm to 1 am, the bar will be serving $3 Harrington’s Pub Lager, $3 Coors Light Draughts and $5 Mixed Drinks. To keep the party moving throughout the night, Harrington’s Irish Pub & Kitchen will provide a live classic rock DJ that will be spinning music from 11 pm until close. For more information on the late-night drink specials, call 301-909-2505. Do not miss out on these cheap late-night drink specials.



After partying Saturday night away, come back Sunday for a great buffet special. As one of the most established restaurants in National Harbor MD, Harrington’s Irish Pub & Kitchen has the perfect cure for a hangover with its $25 adult buffet. With the adult buffet, guests will be able to choose between bottomless Mimosas or Bloody Marys. The Sunday brunch buffet is a great way to end an eventful weekend at Harrington’s Irish Pub & Kitchen.



Here is what a recent customer had to say about his dining experience at Harrington’s Irish Pub & Kitchen: “It was one of my best dining experiences of the whole year. I sat outside by the fireplace with my kids. I was able to drink wine and ordered it from the bar. It was cold outside, but toasty by the fire. Staff delivered our food to us when they didn't have to. We had a blast and food was terrific. Shrimp dip, crab macaroni and cheese, soda bread, shepherd pies (which were remarkably better than other restaurants). We had such a good experience that we tipped 30%”-Yelp.com review



About Harrington's Pub & Kitchen

Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen is the first concept of its kind presented by Public House Investments, providing hearty Irish cuisine and traditional pub favorites in a cozy and relaxed setting. Enjoy their regular hosting of live Irish music with well-known local artists as well as weekend DJ entertainment for a great late night party. Harrington’s Pub and Kitchen is the perfect location for a casual happy hour, savory dinner, or exclusive event for any and all special occasions.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish National Harbor restaurant, visit http://www.harringtonspubandkitchen.com.