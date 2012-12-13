Harrington's Pub and Kitchen Announces Their Second Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Harrington’s Pub and Kitchen, the premier Irish restaurant in National Harbor, announces their second annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on Saturday, December 22nd. It isn’t officially Christmas until a bar hosts an Ugly Sweater party. For the special event, the bar will be serving a 2 hour Open Bar, from 9 pm until 11 pm. Prizes will be handed out to the top five guests who wear the ugliest Christmas sweaters of the night. The Ugly Christmas Sweater Party at Harrington’s Pub and Kitchen is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.



Other than hosting the wildest Christmas party of the year, Harrington’s Pub and Kitchen is available for private parties as well. The bar has hosted many events, such as private sit down functions, cocktail style dinners and birthday parties. Accommodating large groups is not an issue, as the private party room at Harrington’s features ample party space. People interested in hosting an event at Harrington’s can also buy out the main bar area for the entire night. Specialized catering and open bar packages are available to satisfy every party’s needs. Other National Harbor bars do not provide their own “Pour Your Own” draft table for a corporate event, but Harrington’s does. Visiting Harrington’s Pub and Kitchen is guaranteed to be a fun night out on the town for everyone.



“I've eaten at Irish places all over the U.S. and this, by far exceeded anything I've experienced. I had the lamb which was terrific. Harrington’s is a lovely, clean and charming place. The bar features a lot of dark wood which appealed to me. The next day a group of us went for lunch and had the same exceptional experience. I read a review that said the prices were not on the menu. That might have been true at one time but all prices were there when I went. Treat yourself to a great time.” –Opentable.com.



About Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen

Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen is the first concept of its kind presented by Public House Investments, providing hearty Irish cuisine and traditional pub favorites in a cozy and relaxed setting. Enjoy their regular hosting of live Irish music with well-known local artists as well as weekend DJ entertainment for a great late night party. Harrington’s Pub and Kitchen is the perfect location for a casual happy hour, savory dinner, or exclusive event for any and all special occasions.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish National Harbor restaurant, visit http://www.harringtonspubandkitchen.com.