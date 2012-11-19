Harrington's Pub and Kitchen Is Now Booking Parties for the Holiday Season

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Harrington’s Irish Pub and Kitchen is now booking private parties for the holiday season. Guests of the National Harbor restaurant can inquire about reserving their private room, “Pour Your Own Draft Tables,”or large group dining reservations. Harrington’s Pub and Kitchen also offers separate catering and open bar packages available. The party rooms are ideal for various private and corporate gatherings. Call 301.909.2505 or email mcorson@publichouseusa.com to reserve a private room at one of the leading National Harbor bars.



A recent visitor of Harrington’s Pub and Kitchen gave the restaurant in National Harbor a 4 star review on Tripadvisor.com. Here is what the guest had to say: “Decided on an Irish dinner after attending Circ De Soleil in National Harbor on a Saturday afternoon (that's great, btw). As you'd expect, the beer was fine (try the "Holy Trinity") and the food was very good also. Between our party of 6 we had the Shepherd's Pie and a few different burgers, as well as a couple of appetizers. All were very good. Had to chuckle at the "Fast Food" review, as ours sure was anything but fast. Enjoyed the experience, and would certainly eat at Harrington's again if were in the area.” Along with holiday parties, the Irish bar also offers daily Happy Hours including cheap drink specials, tasty food and live music.



About Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen

