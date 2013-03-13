Harrington's Pub & Kitchen Announces 2013 March Madness Drink Specials

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Other than being known as a popular Irish National Harbor Restaurant, Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen is also known as an exciting sports bar. Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen is getting ready for the 2013 March Madness season by announcing drink specials from March 19th through April 8th. This year, March Madness will be even more entertaining because the bar will be serving $15 Coors Light Pitchers and 50 cent wings during game time. Large groups of sport fans can reserve tables for every game during the tournament and will be treated to $25 “East & West Brew” buckets, featuring craft beer selections from different regions. For more information on March Madness drink specials, please contact the event coordinator at Mcorson@publichouseusa.com.



After spending the night watching action-packed NCAA March Madness games at Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen, stop back in for the Sunday Brunch Buffet. For the affordable price of $25, guests will be able to choose from one of the delicious items on the brunch menu and be treated to unlimited Bloody Mary or Mimosa drinks. The menu includes scrambled eggs with melted cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, home fries, bangers, buttermilk pancakes, creamed corn beef, buttermilk biscuits and more. The buffet will even include an omelet station where people can build their own omelet. The Brunch Buffet is available every Sunday, from 10 am to 1 pm. Children 12 and under will be able to enjoy the buffet at a discount price of $8.



Visit Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen on Saturday March 16th and Sunday March 17th for the St Patty’s Day and Second Anniversary party going on all weekend long. There’s no better place to celebrate the best Irish holiday of the year then at the most authentic Irish bar or pub in the entire National Harbor and DC area. The restaurant will open early for their $15 “Kegs & Eggs” brunch buffet with the celebration continuing with “Beat the Clock” specials until 12pm. Live music, including local Irish favorite Rocky Guttman and two weekend performances by popular cover band Llyod Dobler Effect, keeping the party going all weekend long! Contact Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen for more details where everyone can be Irish!



Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen offers authentic Irish food on a daily basis. Many previous guests of the restaurant have left rave reviews online, describing their dining experience. Here is what one customer had to say about his dining experience: “The fish and chips were good, but the Shepherd’s pie was awesome! Better than what I had in Ireland. I will go back.”-Yelp.com



About Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen

Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen is the first concept of its kind presented by Public House Investments, providing hearty Irish cuisine and traditional pub favorites in a cozy and relaxed setting. Enjoy their regular hosting of live Irish music with well-known local artists as well as weekend DJ entertainment for a great late night party. Harrington’s Pub and Kitchen is the perfect location for a casual happy hour, savory dinner, or exclusive event for any and all special occasions.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish National Harbor restaurant, visit http://www.harringtonspubandkitchen.com.