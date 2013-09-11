Harrington's Pub & Kitchen Announces Live Music Every Saturday Night

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen, quickly becoming one of the most established National Harbor restaurants, is pleased to announce live music and drink specials every Saturday night. Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen cares about the local music scene, which is why they are giving some of the area’s top local bands the chance to rock out in front of a live audience. Live musical acts will include the Lloyd Dobbler Effect, Dale & The Z Dubs, The Piranhas and local Irish acoustic favorites. Late-night drinking is available and there is no cover charge to attend the live performances at this preferred music venue. Party Rock Saturday nights are great for birthdays, bachelorette parties, and girls’ night out specials. For more information on the performance dates and times, please call 301-909-2505.



Saturday isn’t the only night of the week people can visit Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen for an exciting party. It is available for private party reservations for every night of the week. The restaurant staff has experience with various types of parties and events including birthday, bachelorette and corporate parties, along with fundraising and charity events. Larger groups will find the private party room accommodating for a cocktail style dinner, or can inquire about reserving the entire main bar area available for large party entertaining. Smaller groups can reserve a private happy hour or reserve the popular “Pour Your Own” draft table. With many options to choose from, guests will have no trouble finding the right fit for their party.



Dinner and party reservations can easily be made by filling out the online form. Many residents have visited Harrington’s, calling it one of the best restaurants in National Harbor. Here is what one recent customer had to say in a Yelp review: “We found the service here to be very good. The wait staff was attentive and always refilled our drinks before we even asked. We never had to ask for refills. They were knowledgeable about the menu and when I asked them what their favorites were they were eager to reply and tell me not only what they liked, but why. This is one of our favorite restaurants in the area.”-Yelp.com.



About Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen

Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen is the first concept of its kind presented by Public House Investments, providing hearty Irish cuisine and traditional pub favorites in a cozy and relaxed setting. Enjoy their regular hosting of live Irish music with well-known local artists as well as weekend DJ entertainment for a great late night party. Harrington’s Pub and Kitchen is the perfect location for a casual happy hour, savory dinner, or exclusive event for any and all special occasions.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish National Harbor restaurant, visit http://www.harringtonspubandkitchen.com.