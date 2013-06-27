Harrington's Pub & Kitchen Announces New Weekly Events in National Harbor DC

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen, one of the most popular restaurants in National Harbor DC, is pleased to announce new weekly events that will be featured all summer long. Residents and guests visiting National Harbor will have more food specials, drink specials, and live events to look forward to at Harrington’s, one of the best National Harbor restaurants. Kicking off the summer will be the new happy hour specials, available every Monday through Friday, from 3 to 7 pm. Guests can cool off with $3 Coors Light & Harrington’s Pub Lager, $4 Tullamore Dew and $1 off all craft beers. People should also bring their appetite to this popular Irish National Harbor restaurant as they will be serving a $5 appetizer menu, $6 Whiskey Chicken, and a $10 Burger & Happy Hour Beer special. Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen only serves the best food, and drink specials, during their summer happy hour.



The weekends heat up this summer with live music for everyone to enjoy. Every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday this summer, Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen will be bringing the most exciting live music to their Irish restaurant that will keep people partying and dancing all night long. On Friday and Saturday, guests will enjoy live Irish music from 8 pm to midnight, as they cool off with the great drink specials at the bar. Also on these hot weekend nights, Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen will be bringing guests their famous classic rock DJ that will be playing the top classic rock hits & the best top 40 tunes from 12 am until close.



Sunday brings the week of fun to an end with a special $25 buffet from 10 am to 1 pm, including a choice of bottomless Mimosas, or Bloody Mary’s, the best brunch deal at any restaurant in National Harbor DC. The best part about Sunday’s is looking forward to Monday night and enjoying another exciting week of specials at Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen.



About Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen

Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen is the first concept of its kind presented by Public House Investments, providing hearty Irish cuisine and traditional pub favorites in a cozy and relaxed setting. Enjoy their regular hosting of live Irish music with well-known local artists as well as weekend DJ entertainment for a great late night party. Harrington’s Pub and Kitchen is the perfect location for a casual happy hour, savory dinner, or exclusive event for any and all special occasions.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish National Harbor restaurant, visit http://www.harringtonspubandkitchen.com.