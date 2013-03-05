Harrington's Pub & Kitchen Announces St. Patty's Day and Second Anniversary Party

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- One of the most popular restaurants in National Harbor, MD, Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen, announces its annual St. Patty’s Day and Second Anniversary party on the weekend of Saturday, March 16th and Sunday, March 17th. The only way to celebrate another year of success, as well as another year of being Irish, is by serving great drink specials on this weekend where everyone can be Irish! During the big St. Patty’s Day and anniversary celebration, the restaurant will open early with a $15 “Kegs & Eggs” brunch buffet. From there, guests will be treated to $1 Guinness, Blue Moon and Coors Light drafts until 10 am. The drinking then goes on from there, with “Beat the Clock” specials until 12 pm. Guests will also enjoy $5 Jameson shots and $7 bombs all day long. Live music will be keeping the party going throughout the weekend and a live DJ will be playing the top dance music from 9 pm until close. For more details, contact the event coordinator by email at Mcorson@publichouseusa.com.



Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen is one of the restaurants people turn to for a fun happy hour during the week. Happy Hour at Harrington’s is available every Monday through Friday, from 3 pm until 7 pm. Providing a stress reliever to young professionals looking for something to look forward to after a hard day of work, the bar serves $3 Coors Light & Harrington’s Pub Lager and $4 Jameson shots. Since a beer is only as good as the food it is served with, the kitchen will also have a $5 appetizer menu available serving up our delicious apps to pick on. For guests with bigger appetites, the kitchen will have $6 Whiskey Chicken, $10 Chicken Pot Pie and $10 Galway Burger entrees available. With these affordable food and drink specials, the search for the best happy hour in National Harbor is finally over.



About Harrington's Pub & Kitchen

Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen is the first concept of its kind presented by Public House Investments, providing hearty Irish cuisine and traditional pub favorites in a cozy and relaxed setting. Enjoy their regular hosting of live Irish music with well-known local artists as well as weekend DJ entertainment for a great late night party. Harrington’s Pub and Kitchen is the perfect location for a casual happy hour, savory dinner, or exclusive event for any and all special occasions.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish National Harbor restaurant, visit http://www.harringtonspubandkitchen.com.