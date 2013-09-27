Harrington's Pub & Kitchen Announces Successful Half-Way to St. Paddy's Event

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- As one of the best restaurants in National Harbor, Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen announces that they have successfully celebrated the second-biggest drinking holiday of the year, 6 months early, at the “Half-way to St. Paddy’s Day Event this past weekend by offering great live Music National Harbor. To help people celebrate the annual Irish holiday a little early, the bar served up cheap drink specials all day long. At the bar, guests were treated to $15 Coors Light & HPK Lager pitchers, and $4 Fire Eater & Blind Archer shots, great drink specials to rock out to the live Music National Harbor.



Along with ice cold drink specials, Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen provided some of the best music the area has ever seen. Entertainment included a live Irish musical performance by the famous rock cover band, The Piranhas, beginning at 6pm and ending at 10pm. From there, DJ Swaggarite kept the party going until the bar closed. Any other bar would think that this would be too much entertainment for one night, but at Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen, it was just the right amount of entertainment to get everyone geared up for St. Paddy’s Day.



Even though St. Paddy’s Day is six months away, it is never too early to begin preparing for the madness. Guests of Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen can sit back, enjoy a couple of ice cold drinks, and prepare for St. Paddy’s Day Weekend. The bar will be serving up cheap drink specials every weekend up until the holiday. The restaurant is also continuing to take dinner reservations throughout the entire fall season. The menu includes such favorites as the classic Reuben sandwich, Shepherd’s Pie, Dublin Shrimp Pasta, Fish & Chips and Bangers & Mash. Any of the food selections on the menu will be paired greatly with an ice cold beer during this special Irish event. For further details on the event, check back to the website frequently, or call 301-909-2505 for updates.



About Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen

Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen is the first concept of its kind presented by Public House Investments, providing hearty Irish cuisine and traditional pub favorites in a cozy and relaxed setting. Enjoy their regular hosting of live Irish music with well-known local artists as well as weekend DJ entertainment for a great late night party. Harrington’s Pub and Kitchen is the perfect location for a casual happy hour, savory dinner, or exclusive event for any and all special occasions.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish National Harbor restaurant, visit http://www.harringtonspubandkitchen.com.