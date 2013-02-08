Harrington's Pub & Kitchen Announces the Addition of a New Executive Chef to Their Family

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Harrington's Pub & Kitchen in National Harbor, MD is proud to announce the addition of Kensington, Maryland native, Andrew Cieslowski. As the new executive chef, Andrew Cieslowski will bring his vast experience to Harrington's Irish restaurant family. Chef Cieslowski brings over ten years of experience to Harrington's Pub & Kitchen, one of best National Harbor restaurants. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Chef Cieslowski was most recently with Thirsty Bernie, in Arlington, VA and two locations in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, Chef Cieslowski was a chef at McCormick and Schmick's and Sam and Harry's Steakhouse. Located near Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center, Harrington's Pub & Kitchen is excited to welcome Chef Cieslowski and his gastronomic expertise to National Harbor and help launch the restaurant's new Irish menu for spring 2013. For more information on Chef Cieslowski, Harrington's menu or dining information, please call 301-909-2505 or email mcorson@publichouseusa.com.



With the addition of Chef Cieslowski and the announcement of the restaurant’s new Irish menu coming this spring, Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen will be a must visit this year and the best sports bar in National Harbor. When it comes to watching the night’s biggest sporting events, while sipping on happy hour specials, there is no better place to go to than Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen. The bar is surrounded by flat screen HDtvs, so guests do not miss a second of the action.



To make a guest’s dining experience more exciting, Harrington’s Irish Pub & Kitchen has a live Irish musician, playing the best Irish music and classic rock throughout the night every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Whether a guest is looking for fine Irish dining, happy hour specials, or a place to enjoy the big game, Harrington’s Irish Pub & Kitchen has something for everyone.



About Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen

