Harrington's Pub & Kitchen Introduces New Menu to Restaurant in National Harbor

National Harbor, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen is pleased to announce the introduction of a new and exciting menu to their National Harbor Restaurant. On the new menu, guests will find many new food options to choose from including Smoked Salmon Carpaccio, Whiskey Chicken Sandwich, the Galway Burger, Gaelic Steak, Dublin Shrimp Pasta, Kinsale Tuna Steak, and many more delicious entrees at the popular restaurant. The new selection of traditional Irish inspired dishes and inventive pub favorites will keep Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen at the top of the list of National Harbor Restaurants.



By stopping in for lunch, dinner, happy hour, or late-night dining, guests will experience the exciting menu firsthand. Available for large group events and reservations, Harrington's is one of the only National Harbor Restaurants accepting large group walk in accommodations or private events. This restaurant is an ideal venue that can handle requests for bachelorette, birthday, corporate, and holiday parties. The new menu offers food and drink options that will satisfy the needs and demands of each and every group. Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen event staff members will work diligently to customize party packages to make each experience unique and memorable at one of the best National Harbor Restaurants.



To keep the edge on its competing National Harbor restaurants, Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen will be offering their new menu every day of the week. This way, guests do not have to choose between dining on a day that fits their busy schedule. They can show up to the Irish National Harbor restaurant for lunch or dinner, and the new specials will be there waiting for them, no matter which day it is. The incorporation of the new menu is just one of the many exciting things Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen will be presenting their customers this summer. They are always looking to add fresh new specials, events, and parties to their lineup, so people should be on the lookout for updates and visit the company website to see what’s new.



About Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen

Harrington’s Pub & Kitchen is the first concept of its kind presented by Public House Investments, providing hearty Irish cuisine and traditional pub favorites in a cozy and relaxed setting. Enjoy their regular hosting of live Irish music with well-known local artists as well as weekend DJ entertainment for a great late night party. Harrington’s Pub and Kitchen is the perfect location for a casual happy hour, savory dinner, or exclusive event for any and all special occasions.



For further information on upcoming specials or events at the famous Irish National Harbor restaurant, visit http://www.harringtonspubandkitchen.com.