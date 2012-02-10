Harris Computer Services Awarded BIG DOG Partnership With Ruckus Wireless

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2012 -- Harris Computer Services (HCS), a proven leader in the Ottawa technology community, has partnered with Ruckus Wireless, the leader in supplying “advanced wireless systems for the Internet-working market,” to ensure that its employees have access to a secure, reliable wireless network.



Ruckus offers two types of partnerships: RIOT (Ruckus Inter-Operability Testing) for technology partners and BIG DOG for channel partners, like HCS. Silicon Valley-based Ruckus is dedicated to the Wi-Fi market and uses its Smart Wi-Fi technology to provide its channel partners with an unparalleled wireless product group.



“We are proud to be BIG DOG channel partners with Ruckus Wireless. We want nothing but the best, most secure wireless Internet access for ourselves and our clients,” said HCS president Ernie Sherman.



As a BIG DOG channel partner, HCS will benefit from Ruckus’ adaptive antenna arrays that use cutting edge signal control techniques to prevent RF interference, giving users the best available connections.



About Harris Computer Services

Harris Computer Services is the leading managed services provider in the Ottawa technology community. Every day Ottawa small and medium-sized businesses rely on HCS and its team of experienced IT professionals to keep them operating without a hitch.