Harris Computer Services Wins TechSelect Partner of the Year in 2011 Microsoft Partner Network IMPACT Awards

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- Harris Computer Services announced today that it has been selected as the winner in the TechSelect Partner of the Year New Partnership Award category at the 2011 Microsoft Partner Network IMPACT Awards. The ninth annual IMPACT Awards recognize excellence across the large and diverse community of Microsoft’s Canadian technology partners. The winners were announced at an award ceremony in Toronto on November 30, 2011.



“Our annual IMPACT Awards celebrate the great work done in the Partner Community to help customers respond to their business challenges through the benefits of technology,” said Eric Gales, President of Microsoft Canada Inc. “Technology partners like Harris Computer Services are always finding new and exciting ways to develop and deliver innovative technology solutions, making them true leaders in their respective fields.”



Harris Computer Services was chosen as the winner in New Partnership Awards for being a strategic Microsoft Gold partner that has shown a commitment to growing their volume licensing business as well as investing in the development of a strong cloud computing initiative.



About the Microsoft Partner Network IMPACT Awards

In 2003, Microsoft Canada Inc. launched the IMPACT Awards, a program to recognize the numerous achievements within its technology Partner community. This year’s awards program is bigger than ever with over 35 award categories designed to recognize excellence across Microsoft Partner Network competencies, emerging technologies, community involvement as well as sales, marketing and partnering excellence.



The IMPACT Awards are open to Active Canadian members of the Microsoft Partner Network.



For a list of all 2011 winners & finalists, and more information on the Microsoft Partner Network IMPACT Awards, please visit http://www.microsoft.ca/awards.



About Harris Computer Services

When other network support companies put you on hold, Harris Computer Services puts you first. Our world-class customer service and unique partnership approach are a step above the rest, with proactive, personalized network solutions that minimize downtime and maximize productivity.



Harris Computer Services is ready with the support and expertise to keep you focused on running your business. Call us today to learn more: (613) 828-9482.



For more information, press only:



Please contact Harris Computer Services at 613-828-1280 or email Harris at info@hcs.ca.



For more information on Microsoft Partner Network IMPACT Awards only, please contact:



Danielle Shedletzky

Microsoft Canada

t-danies@microsoft.com