Harrisburg, PA Residential Cleaning Service Welcomes New Clients

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Harrisburg, PA residential cleaning service, Super Clean Solutions, offers unbeatable cleaning services for busy professionals who don’t have time to clean on their own!



Local cleaning service, Super Clean Solutions, in Harrisburg welcomes new clients this fall! With busy schedules, shorter hours in the day, and the upcoming holidays, busy professionals have little to no time to clean on their own. This is when Super Clean Solutions comes to the rescue!



Super Clean Solutions is a family-oriented business which has over 10 years of experience in the residential and commercial cleaning industry. With Super Clean Solutions, clients can rest assured they’ll have a reliable and trustworthy cleaning person at their disposal when they need them.



Super Clean Solutions, the experts at carrying out the best quality work for a cost efficient price. Clients don’t have to spend hours cleaning on the weekends, wasting precious time they could be spending with their loved ones or participating in their hobbies. Don’t waste another minute cleaning on your own, contact Super Clean Solutions today!



Local residents in Harrisburg and surrounding areas can contact Harrisburgcleaningservice@yahoo.com to get free quote!



About Super Clean Solutions

Super Clean Solutions is a family business specializing in residential cleaning, with over 10 years of experience in the cleaning industry