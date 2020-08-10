Harrisburg PA Therapists Offers Telemental Health to Help Clients Combat Mounting Issues Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Getting help for mental health issues is trying under the best of times. The COVID-19 pandemic is making things worse for clients so one counseling center is offering telemental health services.



Neurofeedback & Counseling Center of Pennsylvania online counseling sessions are just like the ones done in person, except it is done online with a secure transmission. In some cases, clients actually find this kind of counseling is even better because they can do it from where they feel comfortable.



"The service is the same. You get the undivided attention from one of our counselors," said Amanda Levison, M.S., LMHC, LPC, CCBT. "We just do this online. You see your counselor, your counselor sees you and together, you work on what needs to be addressed.



Telehealth is a growing field of medicine. It allows a doctor, a nurse, a counselor or other health care provider to see clients anywhere. Clients and providers don't have to be the same state or country for that matter. All that is needed is a good Internet connection.



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth is becoming even more accepted. Health care providers and the clients are never near each other so there is no chance of transmitting the virus.



"This is so wonderful for clients and people who need counseling. If you are home under isolation because you have COVID-19 or came in contact with someone who has it, you can still get the counseling you need," Ms. Levison said. "You get the same level of care, compassion and service, but you get it from your home."



She said the Neurofeedback & Counseling Center did not spend much time thinking about this one. It just made sense no matter how they looked at it, she said.



"The safety of our clients is always our top priority. We have to make sure everyone is protected. Doing telemental health allows us to protect our clients and it protects us," she said.



Harrisburg PA therapist, Ms. Levison further explained it is not just the individual clients and staff being protected, but other people as well. Any time a person who either has COVD-19 or may have it goes out in public they may be spreading the virus to other people around them. That includes other clients of the Neurofeedback & Counseling Center and the general public who may contact those people while the infected person is out and about.



"Of course, this service is available to all our clients, not just those who are presently homebound. If you do not want to leave your house, don't. We can walk you through the process to set up an online session. It's actually very easy," Ms. Levison said. "If you have a smartphone, you can do it. If you have a computer, tablet or laptop with a camera and microphone, you can do it," she said.



The offer also applies to new clients.



