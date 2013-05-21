Harrisburg Realtor Receives Certified Military Residential Specialist Designation

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Eric Shirk is a Realtor in the Harrisburg, PA area. Rather than diversify his business, he concentrates solely on residential real estate. Helping families find a new home or their first home is his passion.



“Seeing a family find the home of their dreams is a goal I have had for a very long time. I still enjoy seeing this happen for any family, first home or not,” said Shirk.



As an affiliate with RE/MAX Associates of Lancaster, Shirk is able to find homes in Harrisburg and the majority of central Pennsylvania. Boasting over 10 years of experience, trust Shirk to find what you want.



“Your goals are my goals. Your home idea becomes mine. Contact me to work with you on your home,” said Shirk.



Recently, Shirk added another valuable certification to his professional services. Shirk is now a certified military residential specialist.



Specifically, a certified military residential specialist is a specific Realtor trained to help military clients find homes. This training helps the realtor with the transient and often inexperienced group of men and women who are trying to buy a home.



“Military home buyers are certainly not in their home for a long time, so finding a home that will be easy to sell when it is time to move is paramount. Additionally, I have specific skills to help some of our active and retired military because of this special certification,” said Shirk.



The most important part of the certification that Shirk now has is helping honor and appreciate the hard work and dedication of the men and women who have done so much for the country.



“Many do not see it, but the entire family is affected by deployment and moving to a new location. My specific training helps me to empathize with the family, in particular the children and service member, to find them the perfect home in a short time,” said Shirk.



Those who are looking to relocate to the Harrisburg area should contact Shirk; and his Harrisburg Real Estate at homepage. He will immediately begin working for you to find a home.



“If you are military or ex-military, certainly contact me. I will be honored to help you and your family find a new home,” said Shirk.



For more information, visit www.ericshirk.com



Eric Shirk - Harrisburg Real Estate Professional

http://certifiedmilitaryresidentialspecialist.com/

www.ericshirk.com

eric@ericshirk.com

717-475-0257