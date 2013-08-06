Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Harrods continues to perform strongly, with little sign of the negative effects of the economic downturn, aided by its high end positioning and tourist appeal. It has also seen significant investment, further enhancing its offer. Growth opportunities lie overseas with physical expansion a possibility. This Verdict company briefing includes sales data, estimated sales densities and market shares.



Scope of the Report:



- Benchmark Harrods' department store performance by using Verdict's proprietary sales density and market share data.

- Justify your investment strategy by uncovering Harrods' significant investment in its flagship store.

- Uncover the potential growth opportunities for Harrods to understand where your own opportunities lie.



Report Highlights:



Harrods' owner, Qatari Holding, has clearly not bought the Harrods business purely for its potential in the UK. The plans for a chain of international luxury hotels show that it believes it has potential globally as a lifestyle brand. This will help to raise the profile of the Harrods name on a more consistent basis worldwide.



Harrods has a unique positioning right at the very top of the UK department store sector in terms of its ability to attract luxury brands and the extremely wealthy audience that looks to buy them. Harvey Nichols is a much smaller, more niche operator, while Selfridges is less focused at the very top end of the market.



Reasons to Get this Report



- How have Harrods' sales and densities developed and how does Verdict see this changing?

- What is Harrods' strategy for future expansion and what impact will this have on its performance?

- What has helped to improve the profitability of the business and how has the retailer increased its market share despite the downturn?



