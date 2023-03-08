Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2023 -- Harrow Health, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) concerning whether a series of statements by Harrow Health, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Nashville, TN based Harrow Health, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. On February 22, 2023, Bonitas Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Harrow Health, Inc. had concealed a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into its sales practices and that it had engaged in suspect transactions with former subsidiaries. Moreover, Harrow did not disclose that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for making false and misleading marketing claims, but months later, the Company issued a nationwide recall.



Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) declined from $20.31 per share on February 8, 2023, to as low as $15.22 per share on February 22, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels



3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.