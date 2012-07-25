Harry Dent Next Guest on The Everything Financial Radio Show

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Most of us would agree that the current economic situation in the United States is, at best, gloomy and uncertain. Dennis Tubbergen’s next guest on The Everything Financial Radio Show, Harry Dent, predicted this prolonged sad state of affairs in his 2009 book, The Great Depression Ahead. The really bad news is that Dent believes the next big global boom will not come until the early 2020s.



Dent received his MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar and was elected to the Century Club for his leadership excellence. Since 1988 Dent has been speaking to investors, executives and financial advisors around the world.



He has been featured in Barton’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Entrepreneur, Fortune, Success, U.S. News and World Report, Business Week, The Wall Street Journal, American Demographics and Omni.



The developer of The Dent Method, an economic forecasting approach based on changes in demographic trends, Dent educates clients and partners on his financial strategic vision.



The basis of Dent’s research involves the highly predictable nature of consumer spending based on a family’s formation pattern: minimal spending as young adults, increased spending while rearing children, peaking their spending as their children leave home, and then slowing spending during the last 15 years of their working life (roughly from 48 to 63 in the U.S.), while saving more and preparing for retirement.



Dennis Tubbergen is a financial advisor, author and CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen has been hosting financial radio shows for more than 6 years and has an online blog at http://www.dennistubbergen.com. His weekly newsletter is also available at http://www.moving-markets.com.



“About one year ago, I authored and published the book “Economic Consequences,” explains Tubbergen. “I wrote the book to provide a perspective on where I believed the economy was headed and to help retirees and pre-retirees protect their nest eggs. In the book, I pointed out that the massive levels of debt that exist in the global economy would, in my view, be a drag on economic growth causing at the very least a severe, long-term recession but, more likely, an economic period similar to the one that the world experienced in the 1930s.”



According to Tubbergen, he believes that difficult economic period was birthed by a massive debt bubble that began to unwind in 1929 with the collapse of the stock market.



“At the present time, I believe that we are in an ‘economic winter’ period that has its origins in another massive debt bubble,” states Tubbergen. “This time around, about 80 years after the last economic winter, we find ourselves in another economic winter similar to that experienced by your parents, grandparents or great-grandparents, depending on your age. As my book Economic Consequences discussed, debt has consequences and these consequences aren’t pleasant.”



To read his five-part blog in its entirety, go to a http://www.dennistubbergen.com. His interview with Harry Dent will be available soon as a podcast on Tubbergen’s radio website at http://www.everythingfinancialradio.com. Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.