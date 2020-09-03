Harry Hayman Collaborates with WorkMerk on Veteran Healthcare Solutions

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- After years of experience with various Philly startups, Harry Hayman has spent a majority of 2020 collaborating with WorkMerk on a new app called VirusSafe Pro. As they continue to use their resources to help the restaurant industry improve health codes and regulations, they are now including veteran's administrations in their resource's focus, with the goal of improving the quality of healthcare veterans receive.



The idea stemmed from a mutual bond that many involved in WorkMerk had; many of the team members had a military background, with some having served for nearly 30 years. While Hayman has never served, the military has always been something close to him, and he sees this as an honorable way to do good in the world.



By working with veterans administrations, Hayman and WorkMerk discovered veterans were not receiving the best healthcare they could, due to a variety of factors. Upon realizing this, they began working with hospitals and emergency rooms to develop an app that would address long-term healthcare for veterans, and provide those who need it with the information necessary for better care.



When asked about the project, Hayman described it as "a game-changer." He sees that there are different standards of healthcare, not just in the United States, but all over the world. One of his hopes for this project is to help level out the quality of care so that veterans are welcomed home with better healthcare than they currently have.



With this project still in progress, those interested can learn more about the entrepreneurial projects and non-profit work that Harry Hayman has been involved in by contacting him online.



About Harry Hayman

Harry Hayman is a prominent Philadelphia figure known for his entrepreneurial business ventures and experience in the restaurant industry. His resume includes partnerships with Bynum Hospitality Group, Gemini Hospitality Consultants, WorkMerk and more. He also prides himself on his charitable contributions, as he is a vocal part of the Philadelphia Jazz Experience, the Feed Philly Coalition, and Alex's Lemonade Stand. To learn more about Harry Hayman, visit https://harryhayman.com/.