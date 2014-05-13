Harry Norman Realtors Broker Malinda Shelley Uses iPhone-Enabled IDX Broker Software to Stay Connected to Her Georgia Clients

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- IDX, LLC is pleased to announce Peachtree City, Georgia Broker Malinda Shelley has chosen to integrate an IDX solution onto her professional website and create a dynamic search page. A member of the Georgia MLS (GAMLS), Shelley is able to integrate thousands of area listings directly onto her search page effortlessly, supplying home seekers with a unique online real estate search experience daily.



In addition to the remarkable search capabilities she receives with her IDX subscription, Shelley also has access to mobile responsive ready pages, which gives real estate agents the ability to extend their online MLS search tools to the mobile web. These pages are designed to give her an advantage in the field, and she can use it when touring neighborhoods with a client, Shelley’s contact information shows up over the top of every search. This remarkable new format displays all of her featured properties so they can be identified right away, giving her clients the advantage of working with an agent right on their mobile device.



Shelley can access her own administrative login page, thanks to her IDX subscription, which allows her to manage and maintain her real estate website from one convenient page. Monitoring site traffic, connecting with current and potential clients, syndicating listings around the Internet and managing the physical layout of her website has never been easier. IDX Broker gives potential buyers more tools than ever before for narrowing their home search while simultaneously supplying Shelley more dynamic features than ever before for conducting business and representing her real estate listings online.



About Malinda Shelley

Malinda Shelley is a real estate agent with Harry Norman Realtors of Peachtree City, Georgia.



About IDX, LLC

Based in Eugene, Ore., IDX, LLC is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, LLC actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listing data from more than 550 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, LLC provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker ). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin ), as well as HTML Mobile Optimized Pages for all mobile devices. The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, LLC, please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.