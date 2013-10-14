Hartan Launches Integrated Marketing Strategy with New Website and Social Media to Engage Clients, Prospects

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Hartan Brokerage is proud to announce the launch of our new integrated marketing and communications strategy, which includes a newly designed website, a blog and active participation on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn to reach, inform and dialogue with clients and prospects in addition to industry colleagues.



“We’re excited about our fresh, new look and multiple social media platforms that allow us to easily communicate to not only our insureds but also to individuals who are interested in what we’re all about,” says Christopher Raman, Network Administrator, Hartan. “The new design allows people to navigate easily around the site and learn more about products and services specifically relevant to them.”



The site is also optimized so individuals can readily find Hartan Brokerage on the various search engines and get where they want to go quickly. It’s updated with new content, including a blog designed to help clients with their insurance and related needs on an ongoing basis. “We want our site and social media platforms to serve as an important service tool for our clients and to enable us to keep our pulse on our brand and how we’re doing,” says Mr. Raman.



Hartan’s optimized Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn profiles are automatically updated with blog posts as well as daily news items, events and tips that resonate with clients and prospective customers. “We have a dedicated staff tweeting about issues that affect our client’s specific markets as well as items of interest for both the business community and consumers. And the feedback so far has been great,” says Mr. Raman.



About Hartan Brokerage

Founded in 1986, Hartan Brokerage is a wholesale brokers and MGA known for providing exceptional coverage for residential and commercial construction. We also provide the New York area and beyond with exclusive Excess Umbrella products for Hospitality and Real Estate. We focus on Business Insurance and Workers Compensation in Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania. We have MGA agreements with various carriers in over 25 states and brokerage capabilities in Property & Casualty, plus Professional and Surety in 47 states.



Visit Hartans’s new website at www.Hartan.com



Hartan Brokerage looked to Neilson Marketing Services, a leading insurance marketing firm, to design their website and collaborate on their social media marketing strategy.



Christopher Raman

212-314-9600

info@hartan.com