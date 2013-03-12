Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Long-Term Investor Should Act After Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was announced concerning whether certain Hartford Financial Services Group officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Hartford Financial Services Group officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



On November 1, 2012, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc reported net income of $401 million for the third quarter of 2012, compared with net income of $60 million in the third quarter of 2011. The company also reported that third quarter 2012 core earnings rose to $378 million from $50 million in the third quarter of 2011.



On February 2, 2013, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc reported a net loss of $46 million, for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2012 (fourth quarter 2012) compared with net income of $118 million, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011 (fourth quarter 2011).



Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) grew from slightly under $16 per share in Mid-2012 to as high as $25.21 per share in February 2013.



Then on March 1, 2013, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc reported that it has filed an amended Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to restate its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2012. The company is now reporting a full year 2012 net loss of $38 million and shareholders’ equity of $22.4 billion at December 31, 2012, as compared with the previously reported 2012 net income of $350 million and shareholders’ equity of $22.8 billion



Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc closed on March 11, 2013, at 25.62.



