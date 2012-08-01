Hartman Short Term Income Properties XIX, Inc. Announces an Increase in Share Price

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Hartman Short Term Income Properties XIX, Inc. (HSTIP XIX), a corporation holding diversified income producing commercial real estate properties throughout the state of Texas, is pleased to announce that its net value per share has increased from an initial share valuation of $10.00/share to its current price of $11.86 per share as of December 31, 2011. This represents an 18.6% increase in value from the inception of the portfolio in January 2007.



"During the years, the Hartman team has worked for this appreciation; we diligently avoided a many economic challenges brought about by the deep recession of 2007-2009. Our focus continues to be on preserving and protecting investors' capital, providing investors with income and potential growth of principal through appreciation in value of the Company's real estate investments," says Al Hartman, Chief Executive Officer of HSTIP XIX.



As of its most recent filed quarterly financial statements, HSTIP XIX maintained an occupancy rate of 74.1%. The portfolio consists of 7 properties located in both Houston and the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, with the majority of the assets consisting of a combination of retail and office properties. Funds from Operations (FFO) in the portfolio remain strong, and it is anticipated that HSTIP XIX will maintain its current distribution rate of 7.25% for the immediate future.



About Hartman Income REIT’s existing Portfolio

Hartman Income REIT, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a $330,000,000 Real Estate Investment Trust which owns and/or manages 30 properties and 4,770,000 square feet of office, industrial and retail space. Our properties are located in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio,Texas.