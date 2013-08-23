Hartman Continues to Produce Solid Results

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The Board of Directors of Hartman Short Term Income Properties XIX, Inc. is pleased to announce that a recent valuation completed by WKW Financial Advisors shows that the Hartman XIX portfolio increased in value by 1.6% from 2011 to 2012. Hartman XIX’s value, as of the end of calendar year 2011, was $11.84/share, and as of the close of 2012 the value had climbed to $12.03/share.



In determining the Fair Market Value of the portfolio, WKW analyzed the following factors:



- Examination of general economic and industry trends

- The nature and history of the REIT and the individual properties

- Estimation of the capitalization rate appropriate to the REIT and its individual properties, and

- Identification of key assumptions that have a material impact on the valuation process



WKW operates in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the American Society of Appraisers and is independent of the beneficiaries, owners and managers of Hartman and its executives. WKW has no current or prospective financial interest in any party which employed the company.



Al Hartman, President of Hartman Short Term Income Properties XIX, Inc. states, “We are very pleased and gratified that our value-add strategy continues to deliver solid results for the investors in Hartman XIX. The portfolio’s Funds from Operations in the 1st Quarter of 2013 was 8%, and we hope to see another increase in value by the end of this year.



About Hartman Short Term Income Properties XIX, Inc.

Since 1982, Hartman has been maximizing investor value by acquiring, leasing and managing quality commercial real estate properties that deliver strong overall yields. Over the past two decades we have formed investment programs, acquired more than 70 properties, and leased, managed and operated more than 6,000,000 square feet of commercial real estate in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, Texas. Our twentieth program, Hartman Short Term Income Properties XX, Inc. (Hartman XX), has registered 20,000,000 shares of its common stock for public sale.