Harts Services Available to Provide Plumbing Services in Tacoma, WA, Area During COVID-19 Crisis

As an essential business, Harts Services remains open during the COVID-19 crisis, and its team of expert technicians is available to provide emergency plumbing services for homeowners in Tacoma, WA, and the surrounding region. The company wants customers to know they can expect the same exceptional level of customer service that is synonymous with the Harts Service name, and they can also expect heightened health and safety procedures on every service call.



In fact, Harts Services has instituted a Zero Contact policy to protect customers and employees from the spread of COVID-19. This policy will minimize person-to-person contact when company technicians visit customers in their homes, keeping everyone as safe as possible while essential plumbing work is being done.



Harts Services is conducting business electronically whenever possible, including paperless billing. All Harts Services employees are practicing social distancing in face-to-face interactions, staying at least six feet away from customers at all times. Field technicians are required to sanitize their hands and disinfect their tools before and after every service call, wear shoe covers when entering a residence, and wear latex gloves when appropriate.



Additionally, technicians will always wipe down and sterilize their work space when they are finished working and before they leave a customer's home.



The top priority at Harts Services has always been customers' comfort and safety, and that commitment has not, nor will it ever, change. Anyone in the Tacoma, WA, area who needs drain cleaning services or help with any other plumbing challenge is encouraged to contact Harts Services today to schedule a Zero Contact service call.



About Harts Services

Faithfully serving the Tacoma, WA, area since 2013 with the motto "We Care More," Harts Services is dedicated to going above and beyond to help customers repair and maintain their plumbing systems. From water heater installations to sewer line repair to drain cleaning to septic system maintenance, the skilled team at Harts Services approaches every job with one goal: the customer's complete satisfaction. For more information or to schedule service, visit https://hartsservices.com/.