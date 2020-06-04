Harts Services Co-Owners Make South Sound Business Magazine's "40 Under 40" List for 2020

Tacoma, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- Harts Services, home to the leading emergency plumbers in Tacoma, WA, and the surrounding region, is excited to announce that company co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough have both been named to South Sound Business Magazine's prestigious "40 Under 40" list for 2020.



The annual "40 Under 40" list honors the top young business and community leaders in the South Sound area. Honorees are chosen based on nominations from coworkers, clients, friends, and family members.



Despite their youth, it's clear that Hart, 36, and Hartsough, 37, have earned the respect of their community in just seven short years in the plumbing business.



Hart and Hartsough started Harts Services in 2013 to serve their community by providing top-notch plumbing services with a personal touch. The company motto "We Care More" stems from their dedication to go above and beyond basic plumbing repairs to improve the lives of all their customers and make Tacoma a more comfortable place to live.



For example, as their customers were hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, Harts Services began delivering toilet paper and other essential supplies on all service calls. The company has also offered zero interest payments on plumbing repairs during the pandemic to help ease customers' financial burden.



